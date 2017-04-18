Business

April 18, 2017 10:04 AM

Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium opening

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA

The planned opening of the $1.5 billion Mercedes Benz Stadium has been delayed by ongoing roof construction.

The CEO of Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank's businesses says there are no concerns about the "operability" of the roof. Steve Cannon says the delay is a "timeline" issue with ongoing steelwork.

The new opening date of the stadium is now the Atlanta Falcons' August 26 preseason game against Arizona.

The stadium with its complicated retractable roof had been set to open on July 30 with Atlanta United's game against Orlando City. That game has been moved to July 29 at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, where the expansion team's first two home games have been played.

The demolition of the Georgia Dome will be put on hold as an insurance policy in case of further delays.

