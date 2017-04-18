UC settles sexual harassment suit for $1.7 million

The University of California regents have agreed to a $1.7 million settlement that will be paid out over the next decade to an employee who accused UC Berkeley's former law school dean of sexual harassment.
UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof says the terms of the settlement announced Tuesday include two lump sums to be paid to the employee, Tyann Sorrell, including $250,000 directly to her and $600,000 for her legal fees.
The regents will also pay out $850,000 that Sorrell will receive in monthly installments for the next 10 years.
Sorrell had worked as an executive assistant to Sujit Choudhry, whom she accused of repeatedly kissing, hugging and touching her.
Choudhry is among several UC Berkeley employees since 2015 to face sexual harassment allegations that were substantiated by the university.
