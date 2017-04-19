Work beginning to build support piers for new freeway ramps

Workers are beginning to construct structures that will support massive flyover freeway ramps at the junction of Interstate 10 and the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in west Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says building the construction piers to support the ramps requires drilling dozens of 10-foot-diameter shafts up to 100 feet deep, placing rebar cages inside the shafts and then filling them with concrete.
Equipment deployed to the work sites includes a 100-ton crane and a massive drilling rig.
ADOT says construction of the piers will take about two years.
The South Mountain Freeway will connect with I-10 on the west and east sides of the metro area, providing drivers with an alternative route that skirts central Phoenix.
