April 19, 2017 3:42 AM

Planning commission rejects Nestle permit for pump station

The Associated Press
OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A small community has denied a request for a permit to build a new pumping station by a bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

The Osceola Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night denied granting Nestle Waters North America the permit for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp. It's part of the company's proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

The commission said it felt Nestle didn't demonstrate that the proposal had the required public necessity and public convenience for the local permit.

Nestle says it's disappointed and believes the plan satisfies zoning standards. The decision could be appealed or the request updated.

Nestle's state permit request on its pumping plans is pending.

