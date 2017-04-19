Business

April 19, 2017 3:55 AM

Hungary lawmakers debate bill seen meant to intimidate NGOs

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungarian lawmakers have begun debating a draft bill seen as meant to intimidate non-governmental organizations which receive foreign financing.

Deputies from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party said Wednesday that the only aim of the law is greater transparency in the civil sector.

For their part, members of the opposition compared the legislation to similar rules introduced in Russia.

Among other conditions, NGOs getting more than 7.2 million forints ($24,600) a year from abroad would have to register with the courts and identify themselves as being foreign-funded on their websites and publications.

Fidesz claims that some of the NGOs in question, like rights advocate the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and corruption watchdog Transparency International, are part of a network financed by billionaire George Soros to influence Hungarian politics.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos