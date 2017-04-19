Abbott's 1Q results top Wall Street's expectations

Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $419 million.
The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.
The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.
Abbott expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share.
Abbott shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 5 percent. The stock has declined 1 percent in the last 12 months.
