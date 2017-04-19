N Carolina economic recruiting board chairman leaving post

The chairman of North Carolina's new private economic development arm is stepping down at the end of the month.
The decision by Charlotte legal staffing company owner John Lassiter to resign means Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will now get to choose a successor to lead the 17-member board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2omWX63 ) Lassiter as saying he's leaving to refocus attention on his business and family.
Lassiter is a close political ally of Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost to Cooper in November.
The partnership is a nonprofit corporation under contract with the state to perform many duties historically performed by the Department of Commerce. The Republican-led legislature decided in 2013 to assemble the framework for such a partnership.
