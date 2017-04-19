Business

April 19, 2017 8:35 AM

Pilot, meteorologist vying to be 1st German female astronaut

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A fighter pilot and a meteorologist have made the finals in the race to become Germany's first female astronaut.

A private group is hoping to raise 50 million euros ($53.6 million) to send a German woman to the International Space Station by 2020.

Until now, Germany's eleven astronauts have all been male, starting with Sigmund Jaehn from East Germany in 1978.

The group received applications from 400 women, of whom 80 underwent medical and psychological tests at the German Aerospace Center.

A panel of experts picked the two finalists — German air force Eurofighter jet pilot Maj. Nicola Baumann and meteorologist Insa Thiele-Eich.

The finalists were announced Wednesday at an event in Berlin. Both will start training, and the winner will be selected at a later date with the other as backup.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos