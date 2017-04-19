Business

April 19, 2017 8:37 AM

Landscape company owner denies cheating foreign workers

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The owner of a landscaping company that is accused in a lawsuit of cheating foreign workers out of money has vehemently denied the allegations.

Burke Skelton, the owner of Murfreesboro-based Outdoors Unlimited, also said that he had not previously seen cell phone video taken by a former worker that appears to show one of his supervisors pushing a worker down a gravel road. Skelton, in his statement, said that he would be investigating the actions on the video.

Three former workers at the Murfreesboro-based landscaping company sued, accusing the firm of trafficking in forced labor. All three were from Guatemala and got H2-B visas that allowed them to work temporarily in the U.S.

Skelton said that he used the H2-B visas because he wanted to make sure he hired legally.

