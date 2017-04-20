$3B fertilizer plant opens in southeast Iowa

A $3 billion fertilizer plant has officially opened for production in southeast Iowa.
Gov. Terry Branstad and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds joined other officials at an opening ceremony Wednesday in the Lee County community of Wever.
The plant is operated by Iowa Fertilizer Co., which is owned by Netherlands-based OCI N.V. The plant is expected to produce millions of tons of fertilizer a year and employ more than 200 people.
Officials say the state provided $109 million in tax benefits to the company for basing the plant in Iowa.
Comments