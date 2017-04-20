Philip Morris misses 1Q forecasts, volume continues decline

Business

Philip Morris International Inc. on Thursday reported a boost in first-quarter profit, but the results missed Wall Street expectations as a decline in cigarette sales continues to cut into revenue.

Shares declined more than 2 percent before the market open.

The New York-based company reported a 3.9 percent boost in profit to $1.59 billion, or $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 98 cents per share.

That fell short of Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The maker of Marlboro and other brands said shipments of traditional cigarettes fell by 11.5 percent during the quarter. Revenue fell 1.4 percent to $16.56 billion in the period. Excluding excise taxes, revenue fell less than a percentage point to $6.06 billion.

"Our results were in line with our previously communicated expectation of a relatively weak first quarter," said CEO Andre Calantzopoulos, citing lower cigarette volume as a key factor.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings to be in a range of $4.84 to $4.99 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings of $4.88 per share.

