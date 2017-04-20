North Dakota lawmakers scrambling to finish session work

The North Dakota Legislature is racing to finish its work five days before the constitutional 80-day limit.
Thursday is Day 72, and lawmakers may meet Saturday as they work to resolve remaining bills and agree on a budget.
The session opened in January with more than 800 measures. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says there were 33 bills awaiting action on Thursday morning.
Lawmakers had hoped to be finished in 70 days to give themselves a cushion if they need to react to any continuing declines in state revenue or federal policy changes.
The Legislature ended its longest session ever in 2013, when it logged 80 days. Lawmakers met for more than 20 hours straight on the last day of that session.
