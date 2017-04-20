Business

April 20, 2017 10:00 AM

Lafayette council bans smoking in bars

The Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council has voted to ban smoking in bars, clubs and other public places.

Media outlets report the ban passed with a 7-2 vote during a Tuesday night council meeting.

The ordinance bans smoking inside, but smokers can light up as long as they're at least five feet away from the doors. They can also smoke on bar patios.

Bar owners have until Aug. 1 to enact the ban.

The council had considered a similar ban in 2015, but it failed by a 5-4 vote, with opponents questioning how far government should go in regulating private business. Three of the councilmen who opposed the measure have since been replaced by new members.

