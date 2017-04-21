Business

April 21, 2017 3:56 AM

Official: DC 911 center sends ambulance to the wrong address

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say a 911 operator mistakenly sent an ambulance to the wrong address, forcing the mother to take her son to the hospital herself.

D.C. Office of Unified Communications spokesman Alan Etter says at least two protocols weren't followed when the mother placed the emergency call Saturday. As a result, she was forced to transport her 2-year-old son, who was suffering from asthma attack, to the hospital.

Etter says the mother provided the correct address, however it was put in incorrectly. He says firefighters and an ambulance went to wrong address, found nothing, and returned to their stations.

Etter says the operator should've stayed on the phone with the woman until the fire department arrived. Additionally, before emergency responders left the scene he says they should've reported back to the operator.

The child was successfully treated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos