April 21, 2017 8:31 AM

Maine city looks to use 100 percent clean energy by 2040

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

City Councilors in Portland, Maine, want the city to use 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

The energy goal adds the Maine city to a growing list of communities across the country looking to reduce fossil fuel use.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2oRC19S ) reports City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, chairman of the Sustainability and Transportation Committee, will present the goal as a council resolution.

His committee plans to amend the city's 2008 Municipal Climate Action Plan to include ways to reach the 2040 goal. The change will be discussed at the committee's next meeting on April 25.

