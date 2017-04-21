DA to investigate company over abandoning Camden landfill

The District Attorney for a town where the operator of a controversial landfill padlocked its gates and declared bankruptcy has launched an investigation into possible crimes.
The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2oc6XTy) Benton County District Attorney Matthew Stowe recently announced his office is investigating Environmental Waste Solutions for possible violations of public safety laws for abandoning the Camden landfill. The company allegedly left hazardous materials at the site, like two trucks filled with potentially combustible ammonia.
The trucks were removed Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The landfill, which opened in 2011, had been the subject of ammonia smells, dust and sickness complaints from residents at nearby homes.
ESW attorney Bob Mendes says the company will "fully comply with the extensive regulations related to closed landfills in Tennessee."
