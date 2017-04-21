House moves forward with scaled- back fuel tax proposal

The Montana House has moved to accept a scaled-down version of a fuel tax proposal that would raise money to repair highways, bolster bridges and tackle long-delayed roadwork.
On a 61-39 initial vote Friday, the chamber agreed to roll back the increases it approved last month and acquiesce to the levels approved by the Senate.
The action comes in the waning days of the legislative session and as lawmakers and Gov. Steve Bullock attempt to broker deals on an elusive infrastructure package.
Under the Senate's proposal, taxes on gasoline would rise by 6 cents a gallon and on diesel by 2 cents a gallon by 2023.
The earlier House version had proposed the gas tax to rise by 8 cents a gallon and on diesel by 7.25 cents a gallon.
Comments