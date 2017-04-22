Business

April 22, 2017 1:03 AM

After last freeze, North Carolina harvests more strawberries

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

With the last freeze well behind them, North Carolina strawberry farmers are preparing for the second harvest.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said many growers were picking their crop at least two weeks early because of warm February temperatures. Troxler said freezing temperatures in March put production on hold, but since those conditions have passed, strawberries are ready for picking.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says picking will begin in eastern North Carolina and the Piedmont over the next two weeks. Western North Carolina growers should be ready for picking on May 1, and marketing specialist Dexter Hill says the peak of the N.C. strawberry season is traditionally Mother's Day weekend, but locally grown berries should still be available into Memorial Day.

