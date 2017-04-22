Business

April 22, 2017 6:46 AM

New England Cannabis Convention this weekend in Boston

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The third annual New England Cannabis Convention is being held this weekend in Boston.

The event Saturday and Sunday at the Hynes Convention Center brings together businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, patients, advocates and consumers in one place to connect and learn about the state's burgeoning medical and recreational marijuana industry.

The convention is bringing together more than 100 national experts, including medical and legal experts as well as growers and sellers.

Attendees will be able to hear from a series of speakers and browse nearly 200 exhibitors.

The use, distribution or sale of marijuana products is not allowed at the convention.

Similar events in other New England cities are planned for later in the year.

