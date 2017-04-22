Business

April 22, 2017 6:58 AM

NYC joins cities around the world marching to defend science

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York is joining cities around the world where people are marching to defend scientific work from attacks including U.S. government budget cuts.

In Manhattan, the March for Science — overlapping with Earth Day — begins with a rally at 10:30 a.m. near Columbus Circle at Central Park West.

Thousands of participants will then walk down Broadway to midtown Manhattan, ending at West 52nd Street.

Scientists and their supporters say they're worried about political involvement in science that rejects, for instance, climate change and the safety of vaccines. Activists say the immigration policies of the Trump administration could keep some foreign scientists from working in the United States.

Other cities staging marches include Washington, Berlin, London and Sidney, plus hundreds of smaller communities.

