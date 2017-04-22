Holiday Inn owners buy adjacent hotel on Jekyll Island

The owners of the Holiday Inn Resort on Jekyll Island have purchased a neighboring oceanfront hotel at the island state park.
The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/2p00LeB) Georgia Coast Holdings LLC finalized the purchase of the Beachview Club Hotel. The hotel's new owners plan renovations and upgrades before merging it with the Holiday Inn next door.
The Jekyll Island Authority, which manages the state-owned island, approved the sale and merger plan in February.
Georgia Coast Holdings plans a first round of renovations before opening its newly acquired hotel in time for the busy summer season, with more extensive work to follow once the season ends.
Jekyll Island Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks said the agency is "looking forward to seeing much-needed improvements made to the property."
