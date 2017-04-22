Young entrepreneurs launch their own startups in Las Cruces

A new group of entrepreneurs has emerged in the Las Cruces business scene, and they're too young to drive themselves to the office.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2oU5tMu) the roughly 40 junior executives from the Acton Academy will be participating in a nationwide Children's Business Fair on Saturday during the downtown Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market.
The academy students, ages 6 to 14, will be introducing various projects for sale, which include arts and crafts, spa services, custom-crafted woodwork, jewelry and other items.
One of the founders of the Las Cruces school, Anna Biad, says the goal was for students to work on the projects independently to learn the challenges of developing their own startup business.
