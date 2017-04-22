Business

April 22, 2017 9:54 AM

Young entrepreneurs launch their own startups in Las Cruces

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

A new group of entrepreneurs has emerged in the Las Cruces business scene, and they're too young to drive themselves to the office.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2oU5tMu) the roughly 40 junior executives from the Acton Academy will be participating in a nationwide Children's Business Fair on Saturday during the downtown Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market.

The academy students, ages 6 to 14, will be introducing various projects for sale, which include arts and crafts, spa services, custom-crafted woodwork, jewelry and other items.

One of the founders of the Las Cruces school, Anna Biad, says the goal was for students to work on the projects independently to learn the challenges of developing their own startup business.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos