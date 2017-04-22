Business

April 22, 2017 1:00 PM

19 grants totaling more than $324K to North Country groups

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire Charitable Foundation fund supporting efforts in the North Country has awarded 19 grants totaling more than $324,000.

The Tillotson Fund awards grants to municipal, educational and nonprofit organizations throughout northern New Hampshire and bordering communities in Vermont and southern Quebec.

Grants included over $8,500 to the Vermont Foodbank to support its "BackPack" program in the Lunenburg and Brighton, Vermont schools, which sends students home with nourishing meals for the weekend. It serves more than 1,200 children in 28 schools.

In New Hampshire, the Gorham Community Learning Center received $10,000 to support the purchase of a new 12-person van. The Upper Connecticut Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Group in Lancaster received $20,000 to implement an invasive species prevention plan and establish an education and management program for local youth.

