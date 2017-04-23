Alabama-based bank to build $23 mil facility in Mississippi

An Alabama-based bank will build a $23 million operation facility in Mississippi.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2pjoUQh) reports that Regions Financial Corp. is looking to hire around 420 workers when the facility is complete in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The bank plans to start construction on the 75,000-square-foot facility later this year.
The new facility in Hattiesburg will primarily house workers from Regions Mortgage. Employees are spread through three different downtown facilities.
Region's headquarters currently employs 320 people in Birmingham, Alabama. They eventually want to add about 90 employees to support operations.
