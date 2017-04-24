Business

April 24, 2017 12:59 AM

Oil workers' strike triggers gas lines in Sri Lanka

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Long lines have formed at gasoline stations across Sri Lanka as workers of a state-run petroleum corporation went on strike to protest the government's move to lease out dozens of oil tanks to neighboring India.

D.J. Rajakaruna, secretary of the Ceylon Petroleum Common Workers Union, says workers have stopped releasing fuel from 12 storage facilities since Sunday night.

He says they are demanding the government halt its plans to transfer oil tank operations to India, saying such an agreement would benefit only Indian companies.

