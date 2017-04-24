Business

April 24, 2017 5:17 AM

Gas prices still inching up in northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still inching up in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of New Hampshire gas stations shows the average price of gas rose 3.5 cents to $2.32 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price rose 2.6 cents, to $2.39 per gallon. The price in Vermont rose nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.42.

Elsewhere, the national average rose a penny to $2.42 per gallon. That's an increase of 13 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos