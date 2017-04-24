Rhode Island senator releases tax returns for first time

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has released his tax returns for the first time.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2pazFDJ ) reports that the Rhode Island Democrat released tax returns he and his wife filed in 2015. The return shows their total income at nearly $535,000, which exceeded the $174,000 Senate salary and $209,688 his wife received as an environmental consultant.
Sources of income include a Virginia-based trust the senator inherited from his father and investments in countries such as Canada and Australia.
They paid $121,163 in state and federal taxes, including about $23,000 paid to Rhode Island.
Whitehouse pledged to share his 2016 tax returns with the media. His release comes at a time when President Donald Trump faces heavy criticism from Democrats for not disclosing his returns.
