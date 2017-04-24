Business

April 24, 2017 11:40 AM

Property tax fund cut in exchange for state-funded services

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

The North Dakota Legislature has passed a measure for the state to take over social services costs for the 53 counties under a two-year program that would eliminate counties' ability to tax for those services.

In exchange, the Legislature is ending a so-called tax relief fund that was used to give homeowners a 12 percent buydown of property tax rates. Lawmakers say the state can no longer afford to do that.

The fund is expected to have $300 million when the current two-year budget period ends on June 30. The bill would use about $140 million from the fund to help balance the state budget, while the remainder would be applied to social services program costs.

The state would pay counties based on a formula that factors expenses and caseload.

