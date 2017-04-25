Business

April 25, 2017 12:29 AM

Tennessee immigrant students lament in-state tuition defeat

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee immigrant students have handed lawmakers paper tombstone cutouts that described their lost hopes and dreams to protest the defeat of a bill to grant them in-state college tuition.

A handful of students showed up in graduation robes at the Capitol on Monday. The legislation they advocated for would have offered in-state tuition to public college students whose parents brought them or kept them in the country illegally.

Katherine Diaz, 18, said she attends a college in Kentucky at the out-of-state rate because she couldn't afford Middle Tennessee State University's out-of-state rate.

The cutout tombstone Diaz held said, "Here lies HB0863. With it lies my dreams of becoming a Lawyer."

Earlier this month, the House Education Administration & Planning Committee voted 7-6 against the legislation.

