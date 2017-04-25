Business

April 25, 2017 5:41 AM

3 men convicted in Swedish rape livestreamed on Facebook

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A Swedish court has sentenced three men for participating in a gang rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group.

The Uppsala District Court said one of the men was given a sentence of 27 months for rape and assistance to rape. The others were given respectively one year — which was halved because he was a minor at the time of the crime — and six months.

Judge Nils Palbrandt said Tuesday the woman who was under influence of narcotics was not able to give her consent to the sexual act, as was claimed by the men.

The teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested in January in Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received tips about the streaming and the rape.

