Business

April 25, 2017 8:33 AM

Grand Rapids-based Founders plans to open Detroit taproom

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A brewer that's based in western Michigan is planning to open a second taproom on the other side of the state.

Founders Brewing Co. announced Tuesday that it plans to open a fully-operational brewery and retail taproom north of downtown Detroit.

Plans call for construction starting this summer on the 14,000-square-foot building, with a grand opening targeted for this winter. Grand Rapids-based Founders has partnered with Midtown Detroit Inc. and Invest Detroit on the development project.

