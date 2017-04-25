Illinois athletic director talks department budget

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign athletic director says his department was operating at about a $6.2 million deficit in 2016, with both revenue and spending numbers ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten.
The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pwkpSA ) reports that Josh Whitman delivered a presentation Monday to the university's Senate Executive Committee where he provided an overview of the athletic department as a whole.
Whitman addressed various topics including generating more revenue, more state pride in the program, competing in the upper division of the Big Ten, scrutiny on athletes and the lack of a university mascot.
He said Illinois generated $91.6 million in revenue in 2016 while spending $97.8 million. In the Big Ten that year, 14 other departments generated an average of $113 million while spending $109 million.
