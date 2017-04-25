Business

April 25, 2017 1:11 PM

Ethics panel clears ex-Oregon legislator to lobby

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has issued an advisory opinion allowing a recently retired state lawmaker to lobby the legislature.

A 2007 law prohibits legislators from lobbying for one regular session after they leave office. It's intended to shut the revolving door between the Legislature and the lobbying industry.

But the commission says an exception applies when the lawmaker becomes an employee of a public agency and lobbies on behalf of it.

The opinion first reported by The Register-Guard (https://is.gd/7nwpfl ) applies to Peter Buckley, a former state representative from Ashland who has become a part-time budget adviser for Gov. Kate Brown.

Brown spokesman Chris Pair says Buckley will register as a lobbyist, but the governor doesn't expect him to lobby during the current legislative session.

