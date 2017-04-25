Business

April 25, 2017 9:15 PM

NY lawmakers: release state tax returns of president

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Two Democrats in the New York state legislature say the state should be required to release the state tax returns of any president who hails from New York state.

The measure does not mention President Donald Trump by name, but it comes after the New York City Republican refused to release his tax returns during his successful run for the presidency last year.

The requirement would apply to anyone holding high-level elected office, including the presidency, who has filed a New York state tax return. It would not be retroactive.

Sen. Brad Hoylman of Manhattan and Assemblyman David Buchwald of Westchester County plan to formally introduce their legislation Thursday.

Hoylman also has proposed requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the New York ballot.

