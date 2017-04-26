Business

April 26, 2017 2:35 AM

Lawyer to plead guilty to misappropriating over $35K

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A Birmingham lawyer will plead guilty to misappropriating funds from a volunteer legal services group.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qcMGtw ) that 48-year-old Kelli Hogue Mauro entered into a plea agreement Friday after being formally charged last Wednesday.

Mauro is accused of siphoning over $35,000 from the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program during her tenure as its executive director. A 2012 investigation by the Legal Services Corporation revealed she created false or altered documents to obfuscate the purposed of more than 100 transactions for herself and her family.

She will plead guilty to misapplication of property worth at least $5,000 from a federal program. Records show she has repaid the group $21,145. She will ask the court to offset her restitution by more than $6,000 she believes the group owes her.

Her sentencing date hasn't been set.

