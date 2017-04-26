Historic central Indiana church needs $38K to avoid razing

Supporters of a historic church that has served as the gateway to a central Indiana community for more than a century are trying to raise more than $38,000 in just over a week to save it from demolition.
The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2otIz03 ) a plan for developers to convert St. John United Church of Christ in Cumberland just east of Indianapolis into senior housing with 60 units hit a snag when the project didn't receive federal housing tax credits required for redevelopment. It's on a waiting list, but the congregation needs $75,000 by May 4 to pay for the maintenance or the structure could be razed as soon as June 1.
So far, the preservation group Indiana Landmarks has pledged $25,000, and private donors say they'll provide another $12,000.
