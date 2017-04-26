Business

April 26, 2017 7:08 AM

Stockholm drops bid for 2026 Winter Games

The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM

The city of Stockholm says it won't bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Karin Wanngard, the city official in charge of finances, says the reason is because the International Olympic Committee will not be able to report how big the financial contribution to the host city will be.

She says the figures "will arrive at the earliest in November."

The Swedish lawmaker, whose Social Democratic Party had been supportive of hosting the event, adds "this means that time will be too short to get enough analysis for the issues raised by several actors."

The Swedish capital, which hosted the 1912 Summer Olympics, has never staged the Winter Games. The cities of Ostersund, Falun and Goteborg all have mounted failed winter bids.

