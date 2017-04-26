Business

April 26, 2017 7:13 AM

House backs $40B state budget, Senate up next

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Deliberations over the state's finances move on to the Senate after a $40.3 billion spending plan cleared the House.

The Democratic-controlled House approved the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 on a near-unanimous vote late Tuesday following two days of discussions. Most of the approximately 1,200 proposed amendments were either withdrawn, rejected or consolidated after closed-door maneuvering.

Budget writers continue to face questions over whether the state will collect enough in taxes to support the level of spending. Revenues ran below forecasts through the first nine months of the current fiscal year, and officials will be paying close attention to a report expected next week on April tax collections.

The House budget does not call for any tax increases. Senate leaders have not ruled out new taxes.

