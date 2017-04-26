Bad beasts, good treats: Feral hog slaughterhouse takes off

In this March 2, 2017 photo, chef's apprentice Stevie Gonzales unwraps a hog that will be processed for meat at the Palace Cafe in New Orleans. The restaurant uses wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, owner Charlie Munford displays a rifle that has to be used to slaughter wild boar at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. Hunters have to bring the hogs alive so they can be inspected before slaughtering. Munford said he applauds Parola’s aim, but thinks there are excellent reasons for the live inspection.
FILE - In this June 17, 2014 file photo, John Schmidt, a wildlife trapper, walks past damage from feral hogs that happened overnight while foraging near one of his traps in New Orleans. Feral hogs probably do more than $1.5 billion damage nationwide each year, according to the USDA, and the problem is only getting bigger: between 1982 and 2012, the invasive species spread from 17 states to 36.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, wild boar heads hang next to racks of wild boar sausage at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The wild boar effort contrasts with one about 20 years ago to get nutria, an invasive rodent, on restaurant menus and grocery shelves. People love pork already, but the same cannot be said for nutria, which look a bit like rat-tailed beavers.
In this March 2, 2017 photo, Rene Bajeux, executive chef for the Palace Cafe at the Palace Cafe, inspects wild boar he is aging at the restaurant in New Orleans. The restaurant uses wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces. And in a region that takes its food seriously, and has the James Beard awards to back it up, the meat passes muster with area chefs who praise its taste and have turned it into savory prosciutto, chorizo and meatballs.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, workers butcher wild boar at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. Area chefs praise its taste and have turned the meat into savory prosciutto, chorizo and meatballs. And this is a state that takes its food seriously, and has the James Beard awards to back it up.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, state inspected wild boar hangs at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The wild boar effort contrasts with one about 20 years ago to get nutria, an invasive rodent, on restaurant menus and grocery shelves. People love pork already, but the same cannot be said for nutria, which look a bit like rat-tailed beavers.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, a worker butchers wild boar at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. Of the 19 state-inspected slaughterhouses, Springfield is the only one selling wild boar, although state officials say they’ve gotten inquiries from others that are interested.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, wild boar sausage to be smoked hangs on racks at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. Their main business is butchering wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, workers Javier Perez, left, and Albert Gonzales remove boar carcasses from hooks for processing at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The small Louisiana slaughterhouse has a big mission: getting restaurants and home cooks to take a bite out of the state's $74 million-plus in annual damage from feral hogs.
In this March 2, 2017 photo, chef's apprentice Stevie Gonzales slices hogs head cheese at the Palace Cafe in New Orleans. In a region that takes its food seriously, and has the James Beard awards to back it up, the meat passes muster with area chefs who praise its taste and have turned it into savory prosciutto, chorizo and meatballs.
In this March 21, 2017 photo, a sample of wild boar sausage simmers in a frying pan at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The small Louisiana slaughterhouse has a big mission: getting restaurants and home cooks to take a bite out of the state's $74 million-plus in annual damage from feral hogs. Their main business is butchering wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces.
