Unions question need to furlough New Mexico state workers

Unions representing New Mexico state employees are speaking out against Gov. Susana Martinez's plan to save money by furloughing government workers.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2q67R1e) State Personnel Director Justin Najaka sent letters to union leaders this week letters indicating Martinez is moving forward with the furloughs. The notice comes after warnings from Martinez that New Mexico could run out of cash before the budget year ends in June.
But union leaders aren't convinced the state is as cash-strapped as Martinez has claimed.
They argue the furlough plan is a political stunt by the Republican governor who has been in an ongoing standoff with Democratic lawmakers over the budget.
A state personnel office spokesman says Martinez doesn't want to furlough employees but has to leave her options open.
