Nokia Q1 loss slightly down, sales stagnant

Suffering from what the CEO described as "a typically seasonally weak quarter," Finland-based networks provider Nokia is reporting a first-quarter net loss of 473 million euros — a slight improvement from a loss of 623 million euros a year ago.
Rajeev Suri said that although the results in the period demonstrated an improving business momentum, "some challenges remain."
The company's net sales fell slightly in the quarter to 5.4 billion euros from 5.5 billion euros in the first quarter in 2016.
Nokia said that the decrease in net loss was mainly because of a lower operating loss.
Suri said that he is "optimistic about the year ahead, even if cautiously so," adding that he believes Nokia has a strong competitive position in the market.
