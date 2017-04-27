Business

April 27, 2017 2:28 AM

EU-27 stress they are united heading into Brexit talks

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The 27 European Union nations head into two years of divorce negotiations with Britain as a solid bloc and say little still needs to be agreed in tough guidelines for their Brexit negotiators which are to be approved at Saturday's summit.

Often divided on key issues from refugees to the financial crisis, the 27 EU Europe ministers meeting to put the finishing touches on the negotiating guidelines Thursday said no major issues were left.

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said "we are ready, we are ready" as he entered the meeting in Luxembourg.

Once the guidelines are approved on Saturday, the EU head office will pour them into a tight negotiating mandate for Barnier, which should be ready May 22. Talks are expected to start after the British June 8 elections.

