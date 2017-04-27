Boston Scientific profit jumps, but falls short of forecasts

Boston Scientific Corp. reported a sharp boost in first-quarter profit thanks to higher sales of medical devices, but the results just missed expectations.
The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company's profit rose 43.6 percent to $290 million, or 21 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share, falling just shy of Wall Street forecasts. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 10 percent to $2.16 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
Sales of stents and other cardiology devices rose 8 percent to $851 million. Sales of rhythm management devices, which include pacemakers, rose 7 percent to $527 million, while sales of surgical products rose 15 percent to $782 million.
Looking ahead, the company expects profit of between 30 cents and 32 cents per share for the current quarter ending in July. It expects revenue between $2.19 billion and $2.22 billion for the same period. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.22 billion.
Boston Scientific expects full-year earnings of between $1.22 and $1.26 per share, with revenue between $8.8 billion and $8.9 billion.
Boston Scientific shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7 percent. The stock has risen 32 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX
Comments