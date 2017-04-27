Business

April 27, 2017 4:02 AM

Dow Chemical beats Street 1Q forecasts

The Associated Press
MIDLAND, Mich.

Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $888 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $13.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.37 billion.

Dow Chemical shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 7 percent. The stock has climbed 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos