Dow Chemical beats Street 1Q forecasts

Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $888 million.
On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $13.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.37 billion.
Dow Chemical shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 7 percent. The stock has climbed 20 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW
Comments