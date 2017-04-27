Business

April 27, 2017 8:43 AM

Domino's sales growth streak continues

The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience.

The chain said domestic sales rose 10.2 percent during the quarter at established locations, marking its sixth straight year of growth. Domino's has attributed its success in recent years in part to its efforts to make it easier for people to order pizza, whether it's online, through a mobile app or via social media.

Rival Pizza Hut has seen its sales fall, and the Yum Brands-owned chain recently noted that it's working to make ordering easier. Other fast-food chains are also now branching into delivery, including McDonald's and Panera.

For the quarter, Domino's reported a profit of $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share. That was more than the $1.16 per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue was $624.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts for $611.7 million.

Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc., based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos