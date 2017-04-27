Asheville council: Action needed on police racial profiling

An analysis of state data by civil rights and open government activists has revealed that black drivers were 100 percent more likely to be stopped and searched than white drivers, despite police finding contraband at a higher rate among whites.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2q4DAQw ) that the newest analysis reveals that mandatory reports from Asheville police on traffic stops appear to be missing.
Police Chief Tammy Hooper says the information used in the study "is not necessarily an accurate reflection of compliance." The analysis used data from a State Bureau of Investigation database.
City Council members said Tuesday they want urgent action from police. Mayor Esther Manheimer called the situation "an emergency" and council member Keith Young says the data means racial profiling happens in Asheville.
