State Senate confirms health official despite paperwork woe

The Vermont Senate has confirmed a state health care regulator whose appointment was called into question after the paperwork needed for her confirmation could not be found.
The Thursday vote unanimously backed the nomination of Robin Lunge to the Green Mountain Care Board.
Earlier this month, the legality of Lunge's appointment was called into question when no paperwork related to her nomination last fall by Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin could be found.
The attorney for current Republican Gov. Phil Scott had said that if Lunge's appointment didn't meet legal requirements, decisions made by the board with Lunge's participation could be called into question.
Scott said he would respect the confirmation vote of the Senate.
