April 28, 2017 1:07 AM

Spain's economy keeps up positive run with Q1 growth

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's statistics agency says the economy grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter, keeping it as one of the fastest growing in the European Union.

The National Institute of Statistics said Friday that over the year the country's GDP expanded by 3 percent.

It was Spain's 14th consecutive quarter of growth. The run followed a grueling five-year financial crisis that ended late 2013.

The economy grew 3.2 percent in 2016 and is expected to expand by 2.5 percent this year.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made economic growth and job creation its main policies since taking office in 2011.

