April 28, 2017 4:07 AM

North Dakota agriculture trade delegation to Peru returns

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Officials with four North Dakota companies have returned from a trade mission to Peru where they promoted pulse crops such as dry beans, peas, chickpeas and lentils.

The North Dakota Trade Office helped organize the trip, and state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring led the delegation.

Goehring says Peru is a "highly promising" pulse crop market, because those crops are a staple of the Peruvian diet. North Dakota leads the nation in the production of many pulse crops.

The Trade Office also organized a trade mission to Peru in 2008.

