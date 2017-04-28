Business

April 28, 2017 7:09 AM

The Latest: Montenegro's parliament ratifies NATO treaty

The Associated Press
CETINJE, Montenegro

The Latest on Montenegro and NATO membership (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Lawmakers in Montenegro have ratified the membership treaty with NATO, taking a historic turn toward the West despite protests from Russia and the pro-Russian opposition.

All 46 lawmakers present at the session voted in favor of Montenegro becoming a NATO member. The parliament has 81 seats but pro-Russia opposition lawmakers boycotted the session in the historic capital of Cetinje.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said earlier in a speech that NATO membership will present a guarantee for Montenegro's future security, economic progress and regional stability.

Several hundred pro-Russia opposition supporters rallied in protest of the vote. Demonstrators burned a NATO flag and chanted "Treason" before peacefully dispersing.

Russia has been angered by NATO expansion in Montenegro, Moscow's traditional zone of interest. Montenegro has accused Russia of being behind a foiled election-day coup in October allegedly designed to throw the country off its path toward NATO. Russia has denied this.

___

3:05 p.m.

Montenegro's prime minister has urged lawmakers in to support NATO membership, saying that it will present a guarantee for Montenegro's future security, economic progress and regional stability.

Dusko Markovic has told lawmakers during a speech in parliament that "this assembly and its members have a historic privilege to make a decision that will be remembered as long as there is Montenegro and Montenegrins.

He says that "this day will be marked among the brightest in our history."

Pro-Russia opposition parties are boycotting the session and have held a demonstration instead.

Anti-NATO demonstrators chanted "Treason!" and "Thieves!" and burned a NATO flag during a protest before peacefully dispersing. A banner read: "NATO murderers, your hands are bloody!"

___

11:25 a.m.

Montenegrin lawmakers are set to ratify the Balkan country's membership in NATO and make a historic turn toward the West despite protests from traditional ally Russia and pro-Russian opposition.

The Montenegrin parliament will convene later on Friday to ratify the accession treaty with the Western military alliance. Opposition parties say they will boycott the session and hold a demonstration instead.

Montenegro's pro-NATO government has urged lawmakers to approve the entry protocol. Officials have said that joining NATO will bring stability and economic benefits after centuries of turmoil.

The government says: "In the current geo-political environment, Montenegro must rationally look at all options and make a decision that will best protect its national, security and economic interests."

Russia has been angered by NATO expansion in Montenegro, Moscow's traditional zone of interest.

